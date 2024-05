Video: Jordynne Grace issues challenge to Bianca Belair

– Video of Jordynne Grace issuing a challenge for a match with Bianca Belair in TNA

– Grace (via @WrestlingNewsCo) on more possible TNA/WWE crossovers:

“Mickie’s one thing because she’s been to WWE. I’ve never wrestled at WWE.

I’ve never been at NXT, RAW, SmackDown. I was never in the PC until last Thursday. I honestly think anything can happen.”

