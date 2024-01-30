The Rock thanks TKO/WWE partners, leaves Vince McMahon out

In a post on social media, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said it was his honor to join the TKO Group Board of Directors and last week it was a historic day for him where life came at full circle.

“I have the privilege now to sit at the table, that my grandfather and my dad helped to build,” Johnson wrote. “Now the fun part – we go to work. We build.”

Johnson thanked Ari Emmanuel, Mark Shapiro, Nick Khan, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, leaving Vince McMahon completely out. The video that accompanied the post also had zero reference to Vince McMahon even though McMahon was there that same day at the New York Stock Exchange.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

