Stevie Richards update
The former Stevie Richards posted the following up on Facebook:
What a difference a year makes…..
One year ago, I suddenly lost the ability to walk and had crippling pain. It turned out to be a severe spine infection.
I lost 35 pounds and all the strength in my body. Thankfully, we ended up at @mayoclinic and, after a week long stay, started powerful antibiotic therapy via a picc line.
I thank God everyday for my wife, who is the strongest person I know, and the ability to recover up to this point.
As I said while in the hospital, please pray with me for those who are still struggling to regain their health.
God is great.
