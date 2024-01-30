Stevie Richards update

The former Stevie Richards posted the following up on Facebook:

What a difference a year makes…..

One year ago, I suddenly lost the ability to walk and had crippling pain. It turned out to be a severe spine infection.

I lost 35 pounds and all the strength in my body. Thankfully, we ended up at @mayoclinic and, after a week long stay, started powerful antibiotic therapy via a picc line.

I thank God everyday for my wife, who is the strongest person I know, and the ability to recover up to this point.

As I said while in the hospital, please pray with me for those who are still struggling to regain their health.

God is great.

