Notes on Dakota Kai, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch

– Speaking to Denise Salcedo following the Royal Rumble this past weekend, Dakota Kai noted how she was wearing heels for the first time since her injury, and that “we’re so close” to a return to action.

When asked about her 2024 goals, Dakota then reiterated how she’s “close” to lacing up her boots again. I’m just excited to get back in the ring. I loved watching the Rumble yesterday, and obviously Bayley winning, I can’t even explain the emotions. I was so overwhelmed with happiness. I want to get back in the ring so bad. Just watching them all have fun, I’m like, ‘Oh God!’, but we’re so close, so I just want to get back into the mix of things physically as a wrestler and just aim high.

– MarvelFilmNews on X says the Serpent Society scenes from “Captain America: Brave New World” have been completely cut from the film during first round editing.

Current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was set to be a member of the Serpent Society, as confirmed by set photos that leaked online last year.

– Happy birthday to Becky Lynch.

