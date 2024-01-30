Naomi thanks TNA

Jan 30, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Naomi, who on Saturday returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, thanked TNA in a message on X for believing in her during her stint with the promotion.

The former TNA Knockouts champion personally thanked Scott D’Amore, D’Lo Brown, Lance Storm, Gail Kim, and Tommy Dreamer for also pushing her through her fears, as well as her Knockouts and brothers for accepting her as one of their own.

“@ThisIsTNA I am better in every way bc of you! I thank with my whole heart,” Naomi wrote.

She also added a video with several backstage photos and photos with the rest of the talent set to Tyrone Wells’ song Days I Will Remember.

Naomi drew #2 at the Rumble and was then met by current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace who came in at #5 as a surprise entrant.

