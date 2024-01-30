JBL revisits issues with Mauro Ranallo

On a recent edition of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, WWE Hall of Famer JBL once again brought up the issues that reportedly led to Mauro Ranallo exiting his WWE broadcast commentary role in 2017. There was rumored to be tension between Ranallo and JBL over comments JBL made on a March 2017 edition of Bring It to the Table. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

JBL on what led to his rant on Bring It to the Table: “They said, ‘Mauro just retweeted a poll that he was in, that he was the number one announcer.’ And I said, ‘Okay, I’ll do a rant on that.’ So I did the rant on the poll.”

On not realizing that was a poll from Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer: “Well, that was his poll, that’s how little I knew about it. Mauro saw it, I just assumed that Mauro knew it was a working rant.”

On his claim that he was “working” a character angle: “To me, it was a working situation, same as me being a heel commentator with him. As far as I knew, I didn’t have a bad relationship with him.”

