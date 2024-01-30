Dusty Classic Finals Set For NXT Vengeance Day 2024

The finals of the 2024 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament are set.

This week’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT kicked off on the USA Network at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida with the last remaining semifinal bout in the tourney.

The bout saw the team of Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes emerge victorious against LWO duo Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.

With the win, Trick and ‘Melo will now move on to challenge Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin in the finals of the 2024 Men’s Dusty Classic Tournament.

The finals of the tourney is set to take place at the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 premium live event this coming Sunday night, February 4, 2024 from the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Also scheduled for the first WWE NXT PLE of the year on 2/4 is Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee II for the NXT North American Championship, as well as The Family vs. OTM for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships.

Make sure to join us here on Sunday night, Feb. 4, for live WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 results coverage from Clarksville, TN.

