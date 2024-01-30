Drew McIntyre on ending CM Punk’s WrestleMania dream

Drew McIntyre confronted CM Punk on last night’s episode of WWE Raw and addressed Punk’s real-life injury, which occurred in the Royal Rumble matchup and will keep the Second City Saint sidelined through WrestleMania 40. McIntyre told Punk that he prayed for such things to happen, and that his prayers were answered because no Punk is hurt and out of the Mania picture. This led to a physical confrontation that was eventually interrupted by Sami Zayn.

Today, McIntyre continued his heelish behavior by posting a famous graveyard meme that has his face and “CM Punk’s WrestleMania Main Event” photoshopped in. C

