Black Widow Eve suffers injury, facing immediate financial difficulties

Dear friends and loved ones,

I’m coming to you in a time of great difficulty, needing your help and support.

Struggle has always been my passion, a source of joy and wellness in my life. Sharing these moments with you has always been what kept me standing.

Unfortunately a recent accident has upset this balance: I have suffered a sprained knee with a torn LCL ligament and damaged ACL and PCL ligaments.

This injury has left me unable to work, without access to insurance or unemployment benefits to support my needs.

As a result, I am facing immediate financial difficulties, including paying stable rent for my horse, as well as my own housing and other inevitable monthly payments.

In three weeks I will have surgery on my knee, a process that will take several months to fully recover and resume normal activities and work.

Your support during this difficult time is invaluable to me.

Every contribution, however, would help me overcome these financial challenges and maintain a stable environment for myself and my dear equine companion.

If you’d like to support, you can do so by donating to GoFundMe.

I am deeply grateful for your thoughtfulness and support during these difficult times. Your solidarity gives me hope and strength to face the challenges ahead.

A huge thank you ❤️ ❤️ ❤️

Please share

