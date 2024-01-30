Becky Lynch announces a book signing tour

Jan 30, 2024 - by James Walsh

Becky Lynch is excited to get her book tour started for her new memoir, “Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl.” She wrote via X on Monday, “I can’t wait to share my story, in person, when The Man’s book tour comes around starting March 26th!” Check out some of the dates for Lynch’s book tour in the image shared via her X post embedded below.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Wendi Richter

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal