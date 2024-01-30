1/27/24 AEW Collision Viewership

Collision on Saturday night head-to-head with the Royal Rumble drew 300,000 viewers, down 141,000 viewers from the prior week and the second least-watched episode ever of the show. It had a 0.06 rating in 18-49, down 0.06 and the lowest number ever for an AEW broadcast.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

