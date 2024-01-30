1/26/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

The final Smackdown before the Royal Rumble drew 2,475,000 viewers, up 68,000 viewers from last week and the most-watched broadcast since August 25. Smackdown had a big 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 0.09 from the prior week and the biggest number since August 25 as well. The show was #1 on all of network and cable television for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

