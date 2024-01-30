1/26/24 AEW Rampage Viewership

The viewership numbers are in for the January 26th edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 382,000 viewers, a 2% decrease from the January 19th episode that drew 390,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic, which was up 8% from the previous Friday’s key demo number.

Rampage featured top superstar Jon Moxley battle Lee Moriarty, as well as a four-way match to determine a new International title challenger for Orange Cassidy. It also saw Konosuke Takeshita, Anna Jay, Ruby Soho, and Christopher Daniels in action. Wrestling Headlines will continue to give you weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

