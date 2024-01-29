WWE RAW Title Match Announced For Next Week

The Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line next Monday night.

During this week’s post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw, The Kabuki Warriors duo from Damage CTRL of Asuka and Kairi Sane successfully defeated Natalya and Tegan Nox in women’s tag-team action.

Following the match, former Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance spoke with Jackie Redmond and confirmed that they will be challenging for the titles in a rematch against Asuka and Kairi Sane on next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

