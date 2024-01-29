Triple H Talks About Pat McAfee Joining WWE RAW Commentary Team

Pat McAfee has re-arrived in WWE!

As seen on this week’s post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL., the show kicked off with Pat McAfee making his way out for the second time in a row in just a few days.

After coming out as a surprise to call the action at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event over the weekend at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL., McAfee once again came out to call the action as a surprise tonight.

However it won’t just be for one week.

Instead, Pat McAfee will be serving as the new color-commentator for the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, alongside weekly play-by-play announcer Michael Cole.

Following the announcement on the January 29 episode of WWE Raw, WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared a backstage photo with McAfee and reacted to the news.

“Thrilled to have Pat McAfee every week on WWE Raw,” wrote Levesque via X. “Welcome home, Pat!”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

