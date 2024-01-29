Triple H says the the women’s landscape has been altered

Triple H is excited about the women’s landscape in WWE following Saturday night.

After a successful WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL, the reaction to the Women’s Royal Rumble match in particular has been overwhelmingly positive from the wrestling community.

“The Game” hears you.

The WWE executive took to social media on Sunday to share photos of himself backstage with Jade Cargill, Naomi and Liv Morgan, while addressing the changing landscape of the women’s scene in WWE following the first WWE PLE of 2024.

“The landscape of the WWE Women’s division was altered last night,” he wrote. “The connections that these three have with the WWE Universe is undeniable… and I have a feeling their momentum will be unstoppable. #RoyalRumble.”

The landscape of the @WWE Women’s division was altered last night. The connections that these three have with the @WWEUniverse is undeniable… and I have a feeling their momentum will be unstoppable. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/UhtSUPdEdF — Triple H (@TripleH) January 28, 2024

