TKO makes McMahon’s resignation official with SEC filing

TKO Group Holdings made Vince McMahon’s resignation official with a Form 8-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission this morning.

“On January 26, 2024, Vincent K. McMahon notified the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. of his resignation from his positions as Executive Chair and a member of the Board, and any other positions, employment or otherwise, he has at TKO and its subsidiaries, in each case, with immediate effect as of January 26, 2024,” the filing read.

It was signed by Andrew Schleimer, TKO’s Chief Financial Officer.

McMahon resigned under pressure following the lawsuit filed against him, John Laurinaitis, and WWE by Janel Grant, a former WWE employee who accused him sexual abuse and sex trafficking among others.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

