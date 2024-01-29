The Weeknd’s Gasoline song chosen as official theme for WrestleMania 40

The Weeknd has become the only artist in WWE history to have five, yes, five, WrestleMania theme songs in a row as his song Gasoline has been chosen as the official theme of WrestleMania 40.

Gasoline is the second track from his fifth studio album, Dawn FM. The song reached #29 on the US Billboard Hot 100 after its release in January 2022.

The Weeknd’s WrestleMania streak started in 2020 with Blinding Lights chosen for the COVID-19 edition of the show. A year later he returned with Save Your Tears for WrestleMania 37 and the following year he was back with Sacrifice for WrestleMania 38. Less Than Zero was the official theme of WrestleMania 39, a song which was the fourth single from the same studio album Dawn FM.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

