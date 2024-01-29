The latest word on Mercedes Monè’s wrestling status

Mercedes Monè will be back working in pro wrestling by March and “not for WWE.”

She is planning to visit Japan. It was said “visit” so this doesn’t mean she will be wrestling, as far as what’s known, and then is expected to make a big return in the U.S.

When asked if this meant she was AEW-bound, It was said that it couldn’t be confirmed. When asked if she was TNA bound, was specifically told no.

source: PWInsider

