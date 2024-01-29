Pat McAfee Joins Michael Cole As New Weekly Raw Commentary Team

A new commentary team has been announced for the weekly WWE on USA Network program.

For the second night in a row, a major WWE program kicked off with Pat McAfee’s theme hitting and him coming out to provide his vocals on special guest commentary.

Only this week it isn’t special guest commentary.

After taking his seat alongside Michael Cole inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL., McAfee and Cole informed the viewing audience at home that the duo will now be the new commentary team going forward for WWE Monday Night Raw.

We will keep you updated as more information on this story surfacs.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

