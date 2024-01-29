Otis announces the death of his mother

WWE Superstar Otis announced on his social media that his mother has passed away.

“Rest now forever where now there is no more pain,” Otis wrote in a post on X along with some photos with his mother. “Because of you growing up I’ve memorized every John Candy movie, introduced and jam to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Stevie Nicks.”

The 32-year-old, real name Nikola Bogojević, was not part of the Royal Rumble this past weekend.

Condolences goes out to him and his family.

