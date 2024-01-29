Notes on Jade Cargill and Malakai Black

– Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut as the 28th entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match. She fought on to become one of the final three contestants until Liv Morgan eliminated her. In the end, Bayley eliminated Morgan to win the match.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed her debut, citing a few concerns that WWE had about her backstage.

“I was told that she has a hard time remembering a lot of stuff. And so she needs to get out there and start doing a bunch of matches with veteran wwe women on the road. Get her ready. If she’s going to make her big WrestleMania debut.

– Malakai Black expresses his frustration on some fan calling him out on the rumors that he’s refusing to “job”.

“Usually I don’t reply because these laughable takes from goofballs like this nerd is why this place is the equivalent of people opening their front doors and screaming their excitement laced opinions into the street, however: bullsh-t, never happened, isn’t a thing. Happy ny.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

