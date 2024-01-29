Note on Jordynne Grace’s Royal Rumble appearance

WWE reached out to TNA about Jordynne Grace being in the Royal Rumble. One WWE source believes it was a Paul Levesque idea, reports PWInsider.

The deal came together really quickly as a way for WWE to surprise everyone with an “outside the box idea.”

It hasn’t been said if there are any definitive future plans. Grace was said to be excellent in the Rumble and blew a lot of people in WWE away.

Once a Knockout, always a Knockout. pic.twitter.com/3w5u5rcyWa — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 28, 2024

Had a phenomenal weekend pic.twitter.com/0U5iG7F7Zz — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 29, 2024

