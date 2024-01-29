Kylie Rae” “Abuse of power is just heartbreaking honestly”

Vince McMahon formally resigned from WWE and TKO Holdings. He asserted his commitment to contesting the allegations while simultaneously denying them. Nevertheless, many people felt what McMahon did was a blatant abuse of power and nothing more than that.

In light of this, Kylie Rae took to Twitter and responded to a fan tweet regarding the safety of women in pro wrestling, where she stated that abuse of power is simply heartbreaking. Kylie Rae was part of a lot of discussions after Chris Jericho was accused of misconduct towards her.

Abuse of power is just heartbreaking honestly. https://t.co/rYrG523PZl — KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) January 28, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

