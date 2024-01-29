Kofi Kingston mentions The Young Bucks in an interview

While speaking to media prior to the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, The New Day commented on potential surprise appearances in the men’s Rumble match…

Kofi Kingston: “Secret entrant? I’m going to give a cop out answer here, there are so many possibilities. We’ve always wanted to have matches with the Young Bucks. We’ve said that before. We say it all the time. They opened the door, then let Mickie James come here from TNA. Not me. I can talk about it. Y’all keep the Forbidden Door open, you didn’t shut it. I’m gonna come through and peek and see.”

Xavier Woods: “If they’re coming from TNA, I just want to say, I may have been the first to jump ship from over there. I’m just saying. I started the fire. Then we played Street Fighter against the Young Bucks.”

(quotes: Jeremy Lambert)

