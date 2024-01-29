Cody Rhodes: “I am the guy”

Cody Rhodes entered the Royal Rumble press conference with one clear message to the wrestling media: he’s the man for the job. Addressing the media before they even got to ask one question, Cody referred to the memes and the GIFs that have been floating around about him, making fun of his story and seemingly his inability to finish it. Misinformation spread like wildfire this week which added to those memes, but Cody won the Rumble and is on track to continue his story against Roman once again at WrestleMania.

“Here’s the news, here’s headline. I am the guy and I have been the guy,” Cody said. “And I am a three-count or a submission away from being the quarterback of the greatest, most prosperous era in the history of sports entertainment.” Triple H, who took the seat at the press conference following Cody, echoed those statements. “There is nobody more dedicated to this craft, the respect that he has for it is second to none,” Triple H said of Cody. “I love that, I love his dedication to our WWE Universe, the fans, to anybody. He is the right human being. He is the right person.” Levesque said that he’s incredibly proud of Cody and he is absolutely the future of this for all the right reasons.

