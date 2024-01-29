CM Punk suffers arm injury at the Royal Rumble

CM Punk has suffered what is believed to be torn triceps at the Royal Rumble on Saturday and could be out for a significant amount of time according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Punk suffered the injury after he was on the receiving end of a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre and was seen holding his hand several times towards the end of the Rumble match. The former WWE and AEW champion finished the match as expected.

This is not the first time that Punk tore his triceps in the ring. At All Out in 2022, he also suffered the same injury after he regained the AEW World title from Jon Moxley. He was stripped off the title a few days later due to his involvement in the Brawl Out incident but spent nearly nine months out before he returned to the ring.

A video circulating online after Cody threw Punk over the top rope shows Punk sitting by the announce desk clutching his right arm and breathing heavily, probably aware that his chance of main eventing WrestleMania 40 went down the drain.

Punk is still scheduled to be part of tonight’s Monday Night Raw where he is expected to address the injury. He was supposed to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania 40. Rollins is also out injured but is expected back before Mania.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

