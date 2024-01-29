Charlotte Flair and Maki Itoh updates

– Maki Itoh has been off from in-ring work due to numbness in her arm since January 5th. She gave an update on her social media that she hopes to return soon and she has been studying English by watching South Park episodes. “And I fell in love with Butters.”

– Charlotte Flair was among those backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. on Saturday night.

“The Queen” was obviously not used during the show, as she is still months away from being able to return following knee surgery. She was spotted at the show, which she attended to support the returning Andrade, wearing a knee brace.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

