Another Segment Set For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Who will Bayley challenge on “The Grandest Stage of Them All”?

We won’t have to wait long to find out.

The winner of the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match from this past Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL., Bayley, appeared on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During the post-Royal Rumble episode of the weekly three-hour WWE On USA Network red brand program, the blue brand’s own Bayley announced when intimidated into a corner by Nia Jax, following Jax’s brutal assault of Rhea Ripley, that she will announce which title she will challenge for this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Obviously Bayley’s choices are WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley from Raw, or her fellow Damage CTRL member, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY from SmackDown.

Make sure to join us here this Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

