As seen during the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Andrade made his return to the company in the men’s Rumble match. In a backstage interview after the show, Andrade commented on being back in WWE…

“How do I feel? Happy. I’m happy to be here, to be back. I needed to leave, to remember who I was. So now, I am back, I know who I am. And remember, now, nobody’s stopping me, okay?”

(quote: Corey Brennan)

