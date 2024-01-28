Why Bron Breakker entered the Rumble, Meltzer on Triple H not addressing the Vince lawsuit

Jan 28, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Bron Breakker essentially fulfilled Brock Lesnar’s role in the Royal Rumble last night, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

He came in when Lesnar was going to come in, threw out the guys Lesnar was going to throw out, got thrown out exactly how Lesnar was going to get thrown out.

Breakker was eliminated by Dominik Mysterio.

– As noted last night, Triple H chooses not to answer questions about McMahon and sexual allegations during the Royal Rumble press conference. Dave Meltzer commented…

3 Responses

  1. Luke says:
    January 28, 2024 at 12:04 pm

    How is the Meltzer tweet even remotely a story worth posting?

  2. Jon says:
    January 28, 2024 at 12:25 pm

    Oh Dave. Plz. Tony avoiding the Jericho stuff is ok but hhh not answering questions about a guy who has had no say for months is. Typical Dave.

  3. Mike says:
    January 28, 2024 at 1:28 pm

    @Jon No Lawsuit with Jericho just some nerd who doesn’t like him posting things on the internet

