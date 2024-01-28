Why Bron Breakker entered the Rumble, Meltzer on Triple H not addressing the Vince lawsuit

– Bron Breakker essentially fulfilled Brock Lesnar’s role in the Royal Rumble last night, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

He came in when Lesnar was going to come in, threw out the guys Lesnar was going to throw out, got thrown out exactly how Lesnar was going to get thrown out.

Breakker was eliminated by Dominik Mysterio.

– As noted last night, Triple H chooses not to answer questions about McMahon and sexual allegations during the Royal Rumble press conference. Dave Meltzer commented…

Your father in law was just accused of sex trafficking and rape. Everyone knows how much I personally like Paul, but this was bad. The most powerful man in the history of the business was just removed in disgrace. This was really bad. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 28, 2024

