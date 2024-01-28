Triple H comments on Jordynne Grace and Nia Jax, asked about the Vince lawsuit

Notes from the Royal Rumble press conference…

– Triple H talked about how they had the Thunderdome in the same arena and he was tired of being here, but seeing the fans made it worth it. He feels like WWE is as great as its been since the Attitude Era. This was also the largest gate. He thanks TNA for letting Jordynne Grace in the Rumble.

He doesn’t want to be cliche about anyone walking through any door because he believes that phrase if stupid and silly. He believes Nia Jax is winning people over.

– Jon Alba asks about Vince McMahon and how much Triple H knew about the scandal prior to everything being revealed. Triple H says they just had an amazing week. Netflix, Rock joining TKO and selling out the Rumble, so he’s gonna choose to focus on the positive and wants to keep it to that. Someone else asks what’s being done to keep employees safe from people who have power above them.

– Triple H says they’re doing everything to keep people safe. Brandon Thurston asks if H has read the lawsuit and H says he hasn’t. He again puts over how successful tonight was. He doesn’t want to be bogged down by the negative and wants to look at the positives and that WWE is in the best position since the Attitude Era.

