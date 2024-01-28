Note on Brock Lesnar missing the Royal Rumble

John Pollock of PostWrestling noted the following Report on what was originally planned for Brock Lesnar at the 2024 Elimination Chamber PLE

“A source with knowledge of the upcoming creative plans informed POST Wrestling that Lesnar was set to work with Dominik at the Elimination Chamber event on February 24 in Perth, Western Australia.

A second source confirmed this plan to us. It is unknown if Breakker will be assuming the program Lesnar was set to have with Dominik Mysterio.”

Breakker did tease during a post-Rumble promo that he isn’t finished with Judgment Day

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

