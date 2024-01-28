Naomi: “it was hard to hold back all the emotions”

As seen during the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Naomi (Trinity Fatu) made her return to the company in the women’s Rumble match. In a backstage interview after the show, Naomi commented on being back in WWE…

“Man, it was hard to hold back all the emotions. I couldn’t, man, it felt really good after this little journey I’ve been on. To finally be back. And that’s the scary part. You never know what that reaction or response is so to feel that, man. And just after this ride I’ve been on, I feel like nothing can break me. I didn’t win, but I hung in there. That Jade is something else though. I don’t know what to do about her.”

(quote: Corey Brennan)

