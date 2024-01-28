Matt Hardy on AEW going to the next level

On the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt Hardy was asked what he feels can take AEW to the next level…

“I think great, die hard wrestling matches, bangers, or five star matches are great, but they’re not the be all and end all,” Hardy said. “At the end of the day, I think the most important thing is storytelling and just having characters on your show, and AEW has some characters on their show that people are really invested in. MJF is one of the top ones that I think about that is homegrown, but I think it’s important to get as many of those characters that people are really invested in that they care about because they’re on a really intriguing journey and you want to see them overcome something. You want to see them reach some destination, whatever it may be, and I think that is how you grow your audience. I think that’s paramount. I think that’s more important than anything.”

