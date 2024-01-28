Liv Morgan: “It’s been a journey, the last six months”
Liv Morgan returned to the ring at the Royal Rumble, and she reflected on her journey back from injury after the match. Morgan entered the women’s Rumble match at #30 and she spoke after the bout to Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture about making her return from a shoulder injury she suffered back in July.
“It’s been a journey, the last six months,” Morgan said (per Fightful). “It’s been a fight, it’s been a struggle. To come back at the Royal Rumble, in the coveted 30 spot, I was very happy and I felt honored. Just happy to be back, happy to be back doing what I love, doing my thing.”
She added that she “Came really really close, but I am happy for Bayley nonetheless.”