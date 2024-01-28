Jeff Jarrett on his favorite WWE Royal Rumble Moment

Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his favorite Royal Rumble memories.

“I think Pat Patterson is beyond brilliant. It is so engaging, you know, when you do the Nielsen research and the data, look at all that and really see minute by minute and see how high that from the time that a talent’s music hits until the time the bell rings, how many minutes it is there, the ratings are fantastic. And when the bell starts, there’s always some kind of loot loss of viewership, and they kind of come back around in the finish, and certainly after the bell is rung, you can just kind of see that my minutes go up and up. Generally speaking, I think that speaks right to the Royal Rumble every 90 seconds or 60 or two minutes, whatever the intervals are. It’s tailor-made. It’s simple pop. It puts everything kind of up on the table that there’s a surprise. People love talent. I mean, I love surprises involving talent, and you have this, and you know, when you do different promos, and we call them at TNA, going for the gold had a little bit different twist on it. But basically, the general concept and Conrad’s first one that I was a part of was in 1994 in Providence, Rhode Island. I got to be eliminated by the “Macho Man” Randy Savage. You can imagine how I felt about that country.

I loved every minute of it. I was involved with Taker and Yoko. I think they were in the middle of their program. So I was knocked around by the taker and we even stuffed the casket. There were a big seven or eight deals, but anyway, I love the concept. Really just can’t say enough good about Pat Patterson’s the brainchild of the mindset of it. And it goes without saying how it can. The match itself is as any. Any storyteller would tell you a matchmaker, booker, creative gat when you can create stakes. That right really means something. You’ve got something that people want to watch, and that’s again as time went on. Man, the history of the Royal Rumble Conrad is so cool. It was a free event that helped me out because it was opposite of a it was on USA Network opposite Turner okay, but opposite of a WCW event or NWA event at the time it was made to counter-program and what a cattle programming because you could not turn away. I think “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, man I’m really going on a tangent here. Hacksaw Jim does it, so obviously, I don’t like the management Dugan one, the first one, I believe, but no, it’s fantastic. It’s so exciting. When you develop a tradition and history, the stakes and the roadmap. It’s just it’s done very, very well. So this is, yeah, when you just kind of step back and look at 2023 and how the business evolved and everything, and now here we are at the beginning of 2020 for ourselves, we’ve got stings, retirement, we’ve got forbidden door, we’ve got Wimbley we’ve got on and on and on WWE Royal Rumble in Romania. They’ve got that little show over in Australia. So it is professional wrestling season, you know, and I think a lot of you know, I’ve got the NFL playoffs on in the corner, and Kittel played last night. He’s a big wrestling fan. It’s just this is the time of professional wrestling. q1 of every year really cranks things up. And so I’m fired up for it, man.”

