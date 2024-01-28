Former WWE board member says they met with Janel Grant during investigation

Former WWE Board of Directors member Jeff Speed told the New York Times that the board did in fact reach out to Janel Grant during the investigation into Vince McMahon in 2022. Speed, who led the investigation as a board member, said that the investigation was thorough and confirmed that Grant was talked to by the board. “I remain confident in our investigation which included outreach to Ms. Grant and engagement with her lawyer,” Speed said in an e-mail sent Thursday by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett L.L.P., the law firm hired to represent the committee.

Speed is no longer part of the Board of Directors as he was not selected to be part of TKO and left in 2023. He added to the Times that he was not in a position to comment on what the investigative board learned during the investigation but “recognizes the horrific nature of the allegations.” In the lawsuit filed by Grant, she said that the Board of Directors did not even reach out to her during the whole investigation.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

