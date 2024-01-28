Cody Rhodes wins the men’s 2024 Royal Rumble match

Cody Rhodes did something that hasn’t been done in 26 years – win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches.

Cody, who came in at #15, was in the final four with Drew McIntyre, last year’s iron man Gunther, and CM Punk and ended up in a one-on-one against CM Punk as the last two in the ring.

After a pedigree by Punk, the Chicago native looked at the camera and said he didn’t wait 10 years to lose to Dusty’s kid and was about to hit another GTS but Cody blocked it and threw him over the top rope.

After pointing to the WrestleMania sign, Cody didn’t take long to let everyone know which championship he is going for, turning towards the suite occupied by Roman Reigns in the stand and pointing at Reigns.

Cody joins Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin as the only man to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

