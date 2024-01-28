Cody Rhodes comments after winning the Rumble, asked about the Vince lawsuit

Notes from the Royal Rumble press conference…

– Cody Rhodes said he thinks about his wife, his daughter, his mom more than Dusty these days at moments like this. He fights for them. He never tells them what’s going to happen. He also talks about how Dusty would have been proud tonight.

– Nick Hausman asked the Vince McMahon question. Cody revealed that it was a shock, but that they’re going to keep going and press forward. He says that everyone from his stand point is very family friendly and that everyone is looking out for everyone and that obviously more news will come out and they’ll be learning it as the same time as us.

On a different question, Cody says not to believe Wade Keller on why he left AEW. He says it was a personal thing for him and that no one knows but him. He’s also a little surprised that he and Punk never crossed paths in AEW.

WWE Hall of Famer @RealDDP asks the 2024 Men's #RoyalRumble Match Winner a question and shares a special, emotional moment with @CodyRhodes. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nJzXkAdm67 — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024

