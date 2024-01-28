Bayley is glad to have Naomi back, comments on Jordynne Grace
Bayley says she’s very happy to have Naomi back in WWE, and with Jordynne Grace, she says that it was very cool to have someone come in from a different world [TNA].
bayley talking about how she felt when she won the royal rumble.
