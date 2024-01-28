Bayley is glad to have Naomi back, comments on Jordynne Grace

Jan 28, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Bayley says she’s very happy to have Naomi back in WWE, and with Jordynne Grace, she says that it was very cool to have someone come in from a different world [TNA].

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Carmella

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal