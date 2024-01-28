A few Royal Rumble notes, Shelley vs. Santana announced

– Fightful reports last night’s WWE Royal Rumble saw the largest viewership in the history of the event. It’s also the largest audience of any PLE in WWE history, outside of WrestleMania, per internal memos.

– Bron Breakker (via WWE Digital Backstage Interview)

“Tonight, I proved I belong here on the main-roster, this is my home now and I’m ready for the work.”

– Wrestling Revolver World Champion Alex Shelly will take on House of Glory World Champion Mike Santana on April 5th in Philadelphia, PA, in a title vs. title match.

