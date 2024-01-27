Wrestler of the year
2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – Wrestler of the year
Gunther (40%, 199 Votes)
MJF (23%, 116 Votes)
Seth Rollins (19%, 98 Votes)
Will Ospreay (10%, 51 Votes)
Swerve Strickland (3%, 17 Votes)
Kazuchika Okada (2%, 11 Votes)
Ilja Dragunov (2%, 8 Votes)
Tetsuya Naito (1%, 3 Votes)
Total Voters: 503
past winners…
2022: Roman Reigns
2021: Roman Reigns
2020: Drew McIntyre
2019: Chris Jericho
2018: Kenny Omega
2017: AJ Styles
2016: AJ Styles
2015: Shinsuke Nakamura
2014: Brock Lesnar