Video: Janel Grant’s lawyer discusses case on Crime Fix

Ann Callis, one of the attorneys representing former WWE employee Janel Grant in her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, appeared on Crime Fix yesterday to discuss the case.

Callis described Grant as “caged and imprisoned” by McMahon during her time there and the degrading things that were done to her need to come out in public.

Speaking to Law & Crime Network’s Angenette Levy, Callis said she believes that there are other victims who suffered just like her client, although Grant didn’t know anyone personally in WWE who experienced something similar to her. “Just the way that the grooming of Janel went on it just indicates that are a lot of indicators that there may be, and probably are, other victims out there,” the retired judge said. “One of Janel’s hopes is that by coming forward, she will give the courage to other victims to come forward.”

Callis said that Grant hopes that with this lawsuit, any doors of secrecy have been “blown off their hinges” and that “fresh air” fills the WWE headquarters. “She hopes those at the company – past and present – who fear speaking out about harm is a thing of the past. She wishes everyone peace,” Callis continued.

