Royal Rumble 2024 live on Peacock and WWE Network tonight

Live tonight from the Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida, WWE presents the 2024 Royal Rumble premium live event on Peacock and WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

– Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles vs Randy Orton vs LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal title

– Logan Paul vs Kevin Owens for the WWE United States title

– The women’s over-the-top rope Royal Rumble match

– The men’s over-the-top rope Royal Rumble match

The Royal Rumble Kickoff show will start at 7PM ET on WWE’s social media accounts and also on Peacock and WWE Network while the premium live event starts at 8PM ET.

Additionally, The WWE Royal Rumble press conference is set to go ahead as planned tonight immediately following the conclusion of the premium live event.

Things could get very interesting for Paul “Triple H” Levesque at the press conference as the media will undoubtedly bring up the big elephant in the room: the lawsuit and the resignation of Vince McMahon as Chairman of TKO Group Holdings.

Levesque in the past defended McMahon’s presence in WWE during these press conferences even though he, along with his wife Stephanie and Nick Khan had voted against Vince coming back last year when eventually he used his voting power to return.

