Note on potential Rumble surprises, LA Knight says he joined WWE on a low salary deal

– While speaking with ESPN, LA Knight disclosed that he approached WWE for an opportunity in late 2020. Despite initial discussions involving an insanely low offer of $55,000, Knight willingly took a pay cut with the belief that he could leverage it for greater earnings in the future.

“I said, ‘If you’re only going to offer me $55,000,’ which was what it was at the time, ‘that’s a major, major downgrade of my lifestyle right now. I said, ‘But I’m at the ceiling where I’m at right now. I can take the pay cut on the bet that I’m going to turn that into a lot more if that’s all you have to offer me.’ And as soon as I said that, [a WWE official] gets back to me and he’s like, ‘I like that attitude. It’s going to be more than that.’”

– WWE is orchestrating an unexpected and unconventional surprise for tonight’s Royal Rumble premium live event. It has been described as an “off the wall surprise.”

In preparation for tonight’s event, WWE has purportedly been in contact with external organizations about the possibility of featuring their wrestlers in the two Royal Rumble matches planned for this evening, reports Fightful

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

