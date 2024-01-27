Nick Khan’s statement to WWE employees, Slim Jim returns as Rumble sponsor

Jan 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE President Nick Khan sent out the following e-mail to employees…

“I wanted to inform you that Vince McMahon has tendered his resignation from his positions as TKO Executive Chairman and on the TKO Board of Directors. He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings.”

– Wrestlevotes reports after Vince McMahon’s resignation last night, Slim Jim is back as a main sponsor for tonight’s Royal Rumble along with future WWE events.

