Naomi returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble

Naomi returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble premium live event as entrant #2 in the women’s Rumble match.

She got the full entrance including with the introduction and the Tropicana Field erupted when her theme song hit the speakers.

An emotional Naomi put her hands on her face as fans chanted “Welcome back” and then Natalya shook her hand before the match started.

Naomi, who along with Sasha Banks walked out of WWE in May 2022, moved to TNA Wrestling last year and won the Knockouts title at Slammiversary from Deonna Purrazzo. She lost the title to Jordynne Grace at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view and wrapped up her TNA duties last week.

