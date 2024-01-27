Major shake up in WWE by Endeavor could be in the works

– There is a belief in WWE that Endeavor may sweep out anyone close to Vince McMahon and his remaining team in order to have a complete “fresh start” for the company going forward.

There were employees who exited the company when Vince initially resigned who returned when he forced his way back in. For those who have remained with WWE post-Endeavor purchase, the belief among those spoken with is their connection to McMahon may be a major negative going forward for their WWE status.

– There are some in WWE hoping Vince McMahon’s resignation opens the door for Stephanie McMahon to return,

Although others spoken to cautioned that it’s not the same company that existed (internally) before Endeavor took over ownership so how she might potentially fit back in would not be immediately known.

Source: PWInsider

