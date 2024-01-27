Jordynne Grace competed in the women’s Royal Rumble, Grace comments

TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble today, entering the women’s match at #5 and received a “TNA” chant from the Tampa crowd.

Grace had her TNA theme, graphics, and carried the TNA Knockouts title to the ring for her appearance and was acknowledged as the champion of the TNA promotion.

After cleaning house in the ring, Grace and Naomi came face to face and hugged in the middle of the ring to a big pop from the crowd. The hug turned into a brawl for an even bigger pop.

“A huge congratulations to @JordynneGrace on making history once again and entering the #RoyalRumble,” TNA wrote in a message on X.

This is the second time that a Knockouts champion appeared at the Royal Rumble after last year Mickie James also showed up with the belt to participate.

Grace, who won the title from Trinity at Hard to Kill earlier this month, was eliminated by Bianca Belair after a KOD on the apron.

Thank you, @WWE Universe. This won’t be the last you’ll see of @ThisIsTNA. — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 28, 2024

